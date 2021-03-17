NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested after a disturbance early Wednesday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of North 6th Street for the disturbance.
When officers arrived they had contact with an adult female who told them a male in the apartment had threatened to hit her with a bottle.
They also had contact with the male, who was identified as 38-year-old Shaun Jenkins.
The female explained Jenkins had been drinking and that they got into an argument. Jenkins threatened to assault her several times.
Neighbors were questioned and confirmed they heard arguing and Jenkins threatening the victim.
Officers spoke to Jenkins about the incident and then arrested him for third degree domestic assault.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.