NORFOLK - A traffic stop early Saturday morning led to the arrest of a Norfolk man.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a DUI investigation and arrested the driver of the vehicle.
The passenger was identified as 30-year-old Trey Wheeler. Wheeler seemed to be in a hurry to get out of the area, and distance himself from the vehicle, so officers allowed him to leave the area.
Officers searched the vehicle after the DUI arrest and recovered a small package of cocaine from a cigarette pack that was in close proximity to where Wheeler was sitting.
Wheeler’s cell phone was also close to the cocaine package. Officers followed up with Wheeler at his residence. They interviewed him about the incident and cocaine which led them to eventually arrest Wheeler for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.