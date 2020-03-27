NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after driving with a suspended license.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer had contact with the driver of a vehicle in the 900 block of south 2nd Street.
The officer knew the driver as 31-year-old Raymond Estrada and believed his driver’s license was suspended.
After contacting Estrada, the officer confirmed that his license was suspended and placed him under arrest for driving under suspension.
In a subsequent search, officers recovered a glass pipe with residue, one syringe full of a liquid, and two baggies containing a white substance from the vehicle. The substance tested positive for methamphetamine.
Estrada was then arrested for possession of a controlled substance.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.