NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after reports of him driving erratically.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to the area of the 600 block of South 1st Street for the report, and the caller stated 30-year-old David Rhodes was the driver of the white pickup in question and that he resides in the100 block of Pasewalk Avenue.
Officers located Rhodes’ white pickup parked partially on the road in front of a residence in the 100 block of Pasewalk.
Officers had contact with Rhodes at the residence, and he was questioned about the situation and admitted to officers that he had been driving the pickup just before officers arrived.
He also gave permission for a search.
Officers recovered a prescription bottle of Clonazepam from him that was not prescribed to him.
A check of Rhodes license showed that it was currently revoked.
Rhodes was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving during revocation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.