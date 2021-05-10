NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Friday afternoon after driving drunk.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police received a complaint about a possible drunk driver.
The reporter described the car and provided a license plate. An officer found the vehicle parked in the 900 block of East Norfolk Avenue with the driver slumped over in the driver’s seat.
The car was still running, and the driver was identified as 47-year-old Jeremey Gone.
During this contact, the officer could smell alcohol coming from Gone. Gone admitted to consuming alcohol and appeared very intoxicated.
He was unable to answer the officer’s questions and slurred his words when he spoke.
He was requested to perform field sobriety maneuvers, but was unable to complete them due to his condition.
Gone also refused a preliminary breath test.
He was then taken into custody and taken for a chemical test. Gone submitted to a chemical test of his breath and the results were over four times the legal limit of .08.
Gone was arrested for enhanced third offense driving under the influence of alcohol and refusal to submit to a preliminary breath test.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.