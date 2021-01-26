NORFOLK - A Norfolk man has been arrested after an investigation into a drive-by shooting Sunday morning.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, 23-year-old Marquis Granville was arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred in the 1300 block of Park Avenue.
He was arrested for discharging a firearm into an inhabited dwelling, attempted first degree assault, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.
He is currently in the Madison County Jail.
Bauer says this remains a continuing and active investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact the Norfolk Police Division at 402-644-8700.