NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Thursday afternoon after an assault.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, a Norfolk Police officer took the assault report from a 20-year-old female victim.
The victim stated that she and 27-year-old Benjamin Granger were in a verbal argument the day before at their apartment in the 1400 block of County Club Road.
During this argument, Granger choked her two separate times. The victim was able to leave the apartment and go to a family member’s residence for help as this was not the first time that she has been assaulted by him.
The victim had injuries consistent with her account of what occurred.
Officers had contact with Granger and spoke to him about the incident. He was placed under arrest for third degree domestic assault and strangulation.
He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.