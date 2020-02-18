NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after a disturbance Monday night.
According to Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a business in the 100 block of North 5th Street for the disturbance.
When officers arrived, they saw a male whom officers recognized as 28-year-old Dylon Sickles walking away from the area.
The responding officer knew that Sickles had an outstanding arrest warrant issued for him.
Officers made contact with him and took him into custody for the warrant.
In a subsequent search officers recovered a syringe that belonged to Sickles that tested positive for methamphetamine.
Sickles was then also arrested for possession of a controlled substance. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.