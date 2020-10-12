NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges Friday evening after Norfolk Police responded to a disturbance.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police responded to the call between a male and female at a residence in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue.
By speaking to the female when officers arrived, they learned that the male party involved in the disturbance was 42-year-old Thomas Ingram.
The female stated Ingram was inside the residence. A check of his history showed an active arrest warrant out of California for absconding parole with the original conviction being for false imprisonment with violence.
Officers communicated with Ingram through the back door but he refused to allow officers entry. Officers then negotiated with Ingram for several minutes prior to forcing entry into the house.
Ingram attempted to keep the officers out and resisted being handcuffed.
He was arrested on the California arrest warrant, obstructing a police officer, and resisting arrest. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.