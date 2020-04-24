NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested on multiple charges after Norfolk Police responded to a burglary call.
According to Captain Mike Bauer, Norfolk Police were called to a residence in the 700 block of South 11th Street, and the reporting party heard a window break and someone walking around in their residence.
Officers responded and found the rear door to the residence open. A male quickly shut and locked the rear door and ran to the front door.
He exited the front of the residence and waiting officers took him into custody. The male was identified as 35-year-old Justin Kleindienst.
Officers recovered a book bag that belonged to Kleindienst. The bag contained burglary tools, such as screw drivers, a knife, a prying tool, and a flashlight.
A bulky bag of marijuana was also recovered from him. Once at the city jail, he was interviewed about the incident.
He was arrested for burglary, possession of burglary tools, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.