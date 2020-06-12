NORFOLK - The annual Youth Fishing Derby hosted by the Norfolk Lions Club is set for Saturday.
Kids ages 3 to 13 can participate in the event at Skyview Lake on the south side
Leon Sweigard says kids are encouraged to bring their own fishing pole if they have one, and prizes will be awarded throughout the event.
He says there are a lot of nice prizes kids can win like a tackle box, a rod and reel, as well as other prizes.
Sweigard says the Fishing Derby is a great way to get kids outdoors and acquainted with nature.
The fishing derby is set for Saturday morning 8:30 to 11 on the south side of Skyview Lake. Use the 25th Street entrance.