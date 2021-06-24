Norfolk Lions celebrate 100 years

NORFOLK - The Norfolk Lions Club was first charted on June 14, 1921. One hundred years later, the Norfolk Lions are continuing to go above and beyond for the community.
Lion Randy Stingley says they are looking for new members, and if you join the Lions Club you’ll get out exactly what you put in.
"Since 2007, we've put $30,000 a year back in to the community, to the youth, to help with the flood, but we could not do it without the people who sponsor us."
Stingley says there are 1.4 million Lions throughout the world.
If you’re interested in becoming a Norfolk Lion go to the website NorfolkLionsClub.com.