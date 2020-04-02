NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library has updated its services amid Madison County being listed in a directed health measure.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says along with the building the drive-up pickup window is now closed to the public.
Chamberlain says they’re now offering a locker pickup and materials by mail service.
"You can let us know if you'd like us to mail the materials to you or pick them up in a locker. If you do want to pick them up in a locker the items are available a bit little quicker than they would be by mail service of course. If that's the case we give you the locker number and the combination and when the locker is ready you can stop by and pick it up."
Chamberlain says since customers can’t browse the shelves for items of interest, Storytime-To-Go Kits, Movie Bundles, and Book Bundles are all available for request as well.
To access the library’s online services go to NorfolkNe.Gov.