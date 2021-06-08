NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library’s Summer Speaker Series kicks off Tuesday evening.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says the summer event is sponsored by Humanities Nebraska.
Chamberlain says the first guest speaker is slated to be Jose Francisco Garcia.
"He's talking about “American History through Mexican American Eyes.” He's a third generation American with ancestry from Mexico, and he's talking about those Mexican festivals like Cinco de Mayo and Mexican Independence Day. Those are staring to crossover into mainstream American cultures."
Tuesday’s program begins at 6:30. It’s the first of six programs this summer.
Chamberlain adds it’s free to attend and for the entire family.