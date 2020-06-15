NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library is set to reopen Monday after closing back in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says this is a limited reopening and there are some health restrictions in place.
"Since we can only 25% of our regular attendance here, we're limiting the library visits to just 30 minutes at a time. We're asking that just one person per household visit at a time. If they do need to bring children with them they can do so, but the children do need to be under direct supervision at all times and that would be anyone under the age of 14."
Chamberlain says there will be shortened hours of operation as well. Senior Citizens and other high-risk populations can stop by Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The library is open to the general public Monday through Thursday 11 to 6 and Friday 11 to 5.