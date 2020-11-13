NORFOLK - With the recent directed health measures implemented this week, the Norfolk Public Library has made some changes to adhere to new guidelines.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says with the indoor capacity limited to 25-percent, seating capacity is reduced in some areas of the library.
"And part of our computer reduction that's happened has also been due to that requirement that they be six feet apart. We had most of our computers mostly six feet apart, but we had to reduce the number of them to make sure they were all at least six feet or more from each other. Since we had to reduce the number of computers available we also reduced the time limit on them."
Chamberlain says there’s a 60-minute time limit for patrons wanting to use a computer.
She says all visitors will be required to wear a face covering when in the library for the time being as well.
To view online services go to NorfolkNe.Gov.