NORFOLK - The Norfolk Public Library and Elkhorn Valley Museum are teaming up for a special history project.
Library Director Jessica Chamberlain says they’re looking to preserve stories and artifacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Both of us are really wanting to really learn about and document all aspects of this current crisis including heroic efforts of our healthcare workers, essential workers, experiences of people that got sick if they would be able to share their story for us, and also what effects has it had on our businesses, schools, churches, and cultural groups that really had to change they way they did things this year in order to move forward."
Chamberlain says the museum is collecting physical items such as diaries, lists, photographs, food-delivery menus, and apartment-building notices.
She adds any digital items can be submitted to the library’s digital archive.