First Street bridge

WATER CONTINUES to rise in the levee near the North First Street bridge.

 Norfolk Daily News/Darin Epperly

NORFOLK - Work is underway on repairing Norfolk’s levee after the floods of last year.

Staff Engineer John Cahill says the project is an effort to return the levee back to its condition prior to the flooding.

"When we had all the water in the flood control, that water also brought a lot of sediments and silts with it that deposited itself inside that levee channel and filled that channel with extra soil. We have an interest to remove that soil so that the levee can hold more water and do another good job for us if we ever need it to."

Cahill says part of the project is the reconstruction of the trail undercrossings at Benjamin and Norfolk Avenue that were washed out with the flood.

He says these undercrossings aren’t safe for pedestrian traffic and you shouldn’t attempt to use these undercrossing trails until construction is complete.

Anticipated completion is early October.

