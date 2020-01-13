NORFOLK - As most Norfolkans known, the city is in need of more housing.
That was made apparent Friday during a county-wide housing study presentation by Hanna:Keelan Associates as part of the Unlimited Potential Luncheon Series.
Tim Keelan said 167 Norfolk citizens responded to the survey and 33 percent of them said they weren’t satisfied with their current housing situation.
Keelan said Norfolk has a very low vacancy rate of 2.4 percent which is good and bad.
"The good thing about that is there's an opportunity for investment. It's bad because if you plan on moving here tomorrow and you want to find something with a particular price point or location you could be out of luck. You might have to settle for something you don't want."
Keelan said the target housing demand for Norfolk is high at 596, but correlates with the vacancy rate.
He said the five-year housing action plan includes organizational and operational programs, housing preservation, housing for elderly and senior populations, and housing for families and special populations.