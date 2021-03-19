NORFOLK - Norfolk’s annual Home and Garden Show is set for this weekend and a full schedule is planned.
One of the organizers Chuck Pearson says a variety of vendors will be on hand from landscaping to real estate.
Pearson says there are some changes this year at the new location of the DeVent Center.
"That will also offer us food trucks to be available and we will have refreshments and cocktails available in DeVent Center for purchase. We're looking to forward to the parking, there will be concrete parking."
Pearson says giveaways will be held Saturday and Sunday with the chance to win $350 in builders bucks both days.
The Home and Garden Show will take place at the DeVent Center Friday night 4 until 9, Saturday 9 to 6, and Sunday 11 to 4.
Tickets are $5 and for more information check the website NorfolkAreaHomeBuilders.com.