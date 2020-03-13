NORFOLK - The 2020 Norfolk Area Home and Garden Show has been postponed.
One of the organizers Don Wisniski says the decision was made due to Northeast Community College suspending all its events and activities through March 22nd.
He says if you already have tickets, keep a hold of them and they will be honored once the event takes place.
"We want to work with the officials and do everything right, that's very important to us for everybody's health and safety. We want to do the right and work with the officials and make some good decisions on our part."
Wisniski adds home show committee members will contact vendors to answer any questions.