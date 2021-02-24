NORFOLK - Norfolk First United Methodist Church is celebrating its sesquicentennial this year and in doing so, is giving back to the community.
Pastor Neil Gately says the theme for this year is “150 Years of Sharing God’s Love.”
"Last month we had hand colored and drawn greeting cards that we sent out to folks in the community. In February out focal point has been 150 cups of gratitude. We are giving $5 coffee cards to teachers and staff at area schools."
Gately says teachers are on the forefront of everyone’s right now especially with all of the different scenarios with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He says committee members will head out Wednesday afternoon to distribute the cups of gratitude.