NORFOLK - Norfolk Fire responded to the second water rescue call in three days after one person became stuck on debris in the Elkhorn River Sunday.
According to a press release, first arriving units were dispatched to 2410 North Airport Road, and found four bystanders and one person in a kayak under the bridge unable to get out due to the current and debris.
It took seven apparatuses to conduct the rescue, and no one was injured.
The high-water level and swiftness of the current makes any river activity, especially tubing and kayaking, very dangerous at this time.
No one should be on the river until the water levels decrease, and residents are urged to stay off the river until it happens.