Elkhorn River rescue

Members of Norfolk Fire and Rescue rappel down the railroad bridge on the Elkhorn River on Sunday afternoon to rescue a stranded kayaker in rushing water. This was the seventh person to be rescued from the river since Friday. In the background is the fire division's rescue boat. Look to norfolkdailynews.com for further updates.

 AARON BECKMAN/DAILY NEWS

NORFOLK - Norfolk Fire responded to the second water rescue call in three days after one person became stuck on debris in the Elkhorn River Sunday.

According to a press release, first arriving units were dispatched to 2410 North Airport Road, and found four bystanders and one person in a kayak under the bridge unable to get out due to the current and debris.

It took seven apparatuses to conduct the rescue, and no one was injured.

The high-water level and swiftness of the current makes any river activity, especially tubing and kayaking, very dangerous at this time.

No one should be on the river until the water levels decrease, and residents are urged to stay off the river until it happens.

