NORFOLK - Six people were rescued from the Elkhorn River Friday evening after they became stuck on debris.
According to Norfolk Fire Captain Landon Grothe, first arriving units found people trapped on top of a large log in the middle of the river by the south Highway 81 bridge. There was also another person under the bridge on a slab of concrete unable to make it to shore.
Grothe says water rescue resources were deployed, and the people were rescued using a water rescue boat along with several fire apparatus and other pieces of rescue equipment.
There were no injuries to civilians or firefighters during the rescue.
Grothe adds the high-water level and swiftness of the current makes any river activity, especially tubing and kayaking, very dangerous at this time.
No one should be on the river until the water levels decrease, and residents are urged to stay off the river until it happens.