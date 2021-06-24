NORFOLK - The Norfolk Fire Division was busy during Thursday’s early morning severe weather.
According to Scott Bonsall, firefighters were dispatched to 2002 Mulberry Drive around 1:00 and saw smoke and flames coming from the rear of structure.
It took 16 firefighters and five rigs 45 minutes to control the fire and another two hours to overhaul the structure. The cause was a lighting strike. The property sustained $100,000 of damage to the structure, and $75,000 to the contents.
At 1:16, Norfolk Fire responded to 509 West Phillip Avenue for a structure fire. Crews encountered smoke and flames coming from the structure near an electrical meter. The fire was controlled within ten minutes.
Finally at 2:18, firefighters responded to 2701 West Omaha Avenue for a fire in the roof of the structure. Crews encountered smoke and flames and had the fire controlled within 30 minutes.
No injuries were reported in any of the incidents. Hoskins/Woodland Park Rescue, Hadar Fire, Battle Creek Fire, and Norfolk Rescue assisted.