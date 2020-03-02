NORFOLK - To prepare for future flooding or water rescue, Norfolk Fire and Rescue has purchased a new boat and equipment.
Fire Chief Scott Cordes says the rescue boat is shaped like a traditional flat bottom boat and was purchased for approximately $25,000.
"It's outfitted with the appropriate night light equipment and the ability to recover any victim in the water and bring them into the boat safely. It includes many of the features we would need to make a water rescue or recovery in various bodies of water around the area."
Additionally, Cordes says they received a generous donation of $6,500 from a local family for a new boat motor and $15,500 from the Norfolk Area Community Foundation Fund to purchase high-quality water rescue equipment.
He says the Fire Division personnel is also taking part in water rescue trainings and spreading the information they learn to mutual aid partners.