NORFOLK - Norfolk’s Veterans Memorial Field was recently best in Nebraska by Stadium Talk.
Parks and Recreation Director Pat Mrsny says staff was both pleased and surprised with the recognition.
Mrsny says the acknowledgement is a testament to the community support in voter approved improvements in the past.
"We have hard surfacing. We have more parking than we ever had, there's two ticket booths and entrances from the west and the south which we didn't have. We have Musco lighting that's programmable, we've got two press boxes, we've got all new bleachers on the visitor side, and we've got artificial turf."
The stadium is home to the Norfolk Public, Norfolk Catholic, and Lutheran High Northeast football and soccer teams. The local YMCA and Northeast Community College soccer teams utilize the field as well.