NORFOLK - The Norfolk Farmer’s Market will have a new home this summer after approval from the city council.

During Monday night’s meeting, the council discussed the proposed move of the farmer’s market to the Riverpoint Square at the intersection of Third Street and Norfolk Avenue.

Mayor Josh Moenning said he looks forward to this becoming a tradition in downtown Norfolk.

"I want to acknowledge the work (of city staff) and acknowledge the work of the Norfolk Farmer's Market organizers, Kurt and Monica Bruning and Sandy Dieckman for their corporation and their partnership."

The council voted unanimously to allow the farmer’s market to be held downtown.

