NORFOLK - The Norfolk Community Theatre’s final play of the season is coming up this weekend and this time it will take place in person.
Cast and crew will perform Arthur Schnitzler’s La Ronde at the Loft in downtown Norfolk.
Board President Libby McKay says the show is a period piece as it takes place in Vienna, Austria in the 1890’s. It looks at the courtship and sexual morals of upper and lower class.
"It has been a dramaturgical study that I have greatly enjoyed as I looked at what kind of music was popular at that time, what the fashion trends were and the way people conducted themselves which was a little bit more formal than today."
Performances are set for Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 and Sunday at 2.
McKay says seating is limited so they can make sure attendees are spread six feet apart, so you should make reservations right away at NCTheatre.Org.
You must be 18 or older to attend and masks will be required.