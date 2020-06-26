NORFOLK - To keep people safe and healthy, but still able to enjoy theatre, Norfolk Community Theatre shows will be virtual this year.
Board President Libby McKay says they will still have three shows as well as a secretive shadow project next spring.
McKay says the first show will be “12 Incompetent Jurors” which is a parody of “12 Angry Men”, and the script of it has been redesigned by the playwright to be performed in a video conferencing platform like Zoom.
"The first show, all of the actors will be in whatever space their internet is in and they'll be in the Zoom meeting performing that way. The script is hilarious because it actually has gags written into it that if you've been in Zoom meetings you're going to get it. I think it will be a fun, little bit of an escapism and nod to what we're all already going through."
McKay says subsequent shows called “The Unraveling” and “La Ronde” will be streamed either through a streaming service or a private password protected YouTube channel.
She says they’re still looking for sponsorships and it will be a freewill donation season this year.
For more information visit NCTheatre.Org.