NORFOLK - The Norfolk Community Theatre cast and crew is ready to present their first play of the 2019-2020 season.
Board President and one of the directors, Libby McKay says the well-loved musical comedy is called "Little Shop of Horrors" and is by Howard Ashman with music by Alan Menken.
Artistic Director Adam Peterson says they have lots of creative individuals working on the show and tons of talent on stage.
"I'm just constantly impressed by the designers and all of the backstage crew. People are really taking ownership over their areas and this has really become a truly collaborative process. Also, the talent we have on this show is amazing. We had so many people come out and audition for the show it was hard just to narrow it down, but we got some really great performers and I'm really excited for this performance."
Peterson says the building instruction students at Northeast helped put together a great set.
The play runs Thursday through Saturday the next two weeks at 7:30 as well as this Sunday at 2 at the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the campus of Northeast Community College.
For tickets visit NCTheatre.Org.