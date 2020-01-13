NORFOLK - The Norfolk Community Theatre is wrapping up the 2019-2020 season with a play called “War of the Worlds”.
Board President Libby McKay says auditions for it are set for Tuesday and Wednesday.
McKay says the play is based on the novel by H.G. Wells.
"The version we're doing is a radio script and it's about some alien life that tries to come and invade the U.S. The original broadcast of the radio play back in the 1930's was so realistic and scary that people believed it was happening and caused quite a little crisis."
McKay says they’re looking for 6 to 10 women and 5 to 11 men to audition.
She says there are also non-talking and behind the scene parts for people.
Auditions are set for Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 at the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the Northeast Community College Campus.