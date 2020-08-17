NORFOLK - Auditions are here for the Norfolk Community Theatre’s first play of its virtual season.
The season starts with a play called “12 Incompetent Jurors”.
Phil Vuchetich, Vice President of the board and director of the first show says it’s a comedy set during the coronavirus pandemic.
"The jurors are all quarantined in their own homes and are deliberating on what should be an open and shut case of a person who steals kittens from his neighbors garage sale. One juror still has doubts and tries to convince the other jurors that there's still reasonable doubt despite eye witnesses, cell phone video evidence, and even a confession."
Vuchetich says once you fill out the audition form at NCTheatre.Org, you’ll get sent audition scripts and they’ll have a video conference with everyone for the audition reading.
He says there are 17 roles and they’re looking for anyone who has served on a jury and two people with accents, but it’s open to anyone in the community and is a great time to try theatre as there are a number of minor roles.
Auditions will take place Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m.