NORFOLK - The Norfolk Community Theatre is continuing its sci-fi theme this year with performances for its newest play called “A Wrinkle in Time” set for this weekend.
First time director Marie Kubo says the play is about a girl who is transported on an adventure through time and space to rescue her father from the evil forces that hold him prisoner on another planet.
Board President Libby McKay says preparing for the play has been lots of fun.
"One of the unique things about "A Wrinkle in Time" compared to our other shows is there's lots of opportunities to use some lighting and sound effects to help create these worlds. We're going to showcase some cool things in this show that we probably haven't been able to showcase before."
Performances are set for Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 with a matinee Saturday and Sunday at 2.
The play will take place at the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the campus of Northeast Community College.
To buy tickets or for more information visit NCTheatre.Org.