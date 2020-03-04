NORFOLK - The Norfolk Community Theatre cast and crew is set to perform their last play of the 2019-2020 season called “War of the Worlds”.
Board President Libby McKay says it’s a science-fiction novel by H.G. Wells first published in 1898. It details 12 days in which invaders from Mars attack the planet Earth.
She says the play is done as a radio broadcast.
"You'll get to see all of the sound effects be produced right on stage which is an interesting aspect. It's sort of a different set because we didn't necessarily looking at creating a whole big building, we've kind of recreated a radio studio on stage."
McKay says there will also be a companion piece performed before War of the Worlds starts called “The Calm before the Storm” which was written by Artistic Director Adam Peterson.
Performances are Thursday through Saturday this week and next week starting at 7:30 and a matinee Sunday at 2 at the Cox Activities Center Theatre on the Northeast Community College campus.
For more information or to buy tickets visit NCTheatre.Org.