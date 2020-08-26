NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce’s 51st annual banquet is set for Thursday.
President and CEO Denise Wilkinson says she highlights the annual report from the last fiscal year and what the chamber members and board has accomplished.
Wilkinson says last year was a fabulous year before the pandemic with numerous events like Oktoberfest, which had over 12,000 people attend.
"The golf tournament this year during the coronavirus pandemic exceeded last year. Sadly our Business After Hours events have been postponed the last couple of months. We have also decided not to do a leadership class until winter or spring because the opportunity to have those tours and network with these young professionals is invaluable. Things are kind of on-hold, but we're recreating ourselves again."
When businesses were struggling from decreased foot traffic, Wilkinson says they contacted every business on their list and asked how they could help as well as provided them with numerous resources on their website of where to get monetary relief.
She says they have a lot of plans for next year like Oktoberfest, the golf tournament, and Business After Hours, but they’ll also add some new events.