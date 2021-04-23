NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce hosted its 52nd annual banquet Thursday night.
The theme this year was “Pressure Creates Diamonds” to reflect the spirit of accomplishment despite what the business community has dealt with in regard to COVID-19.
Governor Pete Ricketts was in attendance and thanked the Norfolk community for adapting, and being innovative during the pandemic.
"We had the lowest unemployment rate of any state in the country on average in 2020. We had the 6th growing fastest economy in the fourth quarter of 2020. We are also number two in kids in classrooms thanks to the work of our educators and schools to be able to get kids back in class."
Also during the evening, the prestigious Norfolk Oscar was awarded to the Northeast Nebraska healthcare facilities - Columbus Community Hospital, Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department, Faith Regional Health Services, Fountain Point Medical Community, Midtown Health Center, Sunny Meadow Clinic, and Yankton Medical Clinic.
Other awards presented included the Gerald R. Arkfeld ambassador award to Linda Pelc, Traci Jeffery was named Outstanding Chamber Ambassador.
The Chairman’s award winner for outstanding support of the Chamber went to Mary Beth Renter.