NORFOLK - Norfolk Catholic is hosting its 6th annual Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and Induction Ceremony this weekend.
Jeff Bellar with alumni relations says it’s a night to honor the rich tradition of excellence across students, faculty, alumni, and stakeholders.
Bellar says this year’s inductees are Bill Lafleur, Jeff Sock, Mary Ellen Crosser, Mike Bivens, the Paul and Karen Schulte Family, and the 2006 through 2009 boys cross country teams.
It’s set for Saturday night beginning with a social hour at 5 at the Norfolk Catholic Activities Center.
Tickets can be purchased by calling Norfolk Catholic.