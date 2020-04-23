Norfolk Catholic

NORFOLK - Considering the circumstances, parents, students, and teachers are all adjusting.

Those are the words of Amy Wattier, Principal at Norfolk Catholic High School.

Wattier says the students genuinely miss going to school and seeing their classmates.

She says thankfully for technology and the laptops they use, students have been able to learn and talk via online video conferencing.

Wattier says she had a video meeting with both parents and students who are graduating to find a date that would work to get together and hold a graduation ceremony in person.

"We threw out some dates and they were all compromising, so it was really tough to find a date. One of our students graduating has agreed to be in the National Guard and so he's going to be off in training, so we pray that the coronavirus doesn't hold off his training so he can be back in time. Our hope is that we have all of our class together on Sunday August 2nd so we can have a graduation mass and ceremony."

Wattier says hopefully graduation parties can be held and family and friends can be there.

