NORFOLK - A Norfolk businessman has announced he is running for a seat on the Norfolk City Council.
Carl Weiland says in a press release he filed Monday to for the Ward 2 seat currently held by Jim Lange, who is not seeking reelection after serving 20 years on the council.
Weiland is an owner at Weiland Doors, a business that manufactures cleanroom doors for food facilities and pharmaceutical manufacturers.
Two other candidates have filed for the race already.
Both Frank Arens and Bill Hattery have announced their candidacy.
Ward 1 incumbent Dick Pfeil is not seeking reelection as well. Christopher Moore and Kory Hildebrand have filed to run for Pfeil’s seat.
Both incumbents Gary Jackson and Thad Murren have filed for reelection in Ward 3 and 4 respectively and remain uncontested.