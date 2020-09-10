NORFOLK - The 71st annual Norfolk Beef Expo sponsored by the Agri-Business Council of the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce is set to take place this weekend.
One of the organizers Tony Schwartz says Saturday is mostly for check in which begins at 4 p.m. and then a fitting competition to follow at 6:30.
Schwartz says on Sunday they’ll kick the show off in the morning at 9 at the Chuck Pohlman Ag Complex.
"Following the show and selection of champions will be a bonus auction which is premium money that's raised for the exhibitors to go towards feed, and the purchase of their animal."
He says the exhibitors put in a lot of work to prepare for events like this so it’s great to be able to highlight all they do.
Schwartz says high school juniors and seniors who exhibit at the expo and are planning to major in agri-business or a related field may also apply for a $500 scholarship which needs to be turned in no later than October 16th.
All current directed health measures will be observed and all entering the Ag Complex are required to wear facemasks.