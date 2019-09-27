NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2019 campaign is underway and one of the 22 organizations supported by your contributions offers programs dedicated to the arts.
Norfolk Arts Center Executive Director Denice Hansen says the Arts Center was founded in 1978 with the purpose of enriching the lives of the people of northeast Nebraska through visual arts
Hansen says the United Way funding helps offer a variety of programs for the community.
She says one of their big education programs is “Theatre for Kids” where they bring in four performances for the area students.
Hansen adds the Arts Center tries to serve all sectors of the community.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.