NORFOLK - The Norfolk Area United Way’s 2020 campaign is underway and one of the 23 organizations supported by your contributions offers programs dedicated to the arts.
Norfolk Arts Center Executive Director Denice Hansen says the Arts Center was founded in 1978 with the purpose of enriching the lives of the people of northeast Nebraska through visual arts
Hansen says the United Way funding helps offer a variety of programs for the community.
"It really can be a life changer for some of these kids. Specifically thinking about some of the impact that we've had, we work with Alternatives for Success, which is a division of the public schools that works with at risk youth, kind of in the high school age - and this past year, we did an art therapy program with them. We brought in a professional therapist and also an art educator and sort of blended that together and we were able to impact some kids in ways that we wouldn't be able to do otherwise."
Hansen says the Arts Center tries to serve all sectors of the community.
For more information or to contribute, check the web site NorfolkAreaUnitedWay.com.