NORFOLK - If you want to help support the local arts, consider a membership to the Norfolk Arts Center.
Its March Membership Drive is going on now and as an extra incentive, if you purchase a membership this month you’ll get an additional three months.
Dustin Southworth says during the coronavirus pandemic, they went completely virtual.
"We have put all of our classes online as they're up on Facebook, we came up with digital exhibitions so any of the exhibitions we had live could also be viewed online. We also did interviews with our artists and put those online as well."
Southworth says new exhibitions will be up this week, they’re starting to move back to in person classes, and hopefully over the summer they can host in person events as well.
For more information or to get a membership visit NorfolkArtsCenter.Org.