NORFOLK - You can enjoy some soup, art, and more this weekend by attending the Norfolk Arts Center’s 11th annual Soup ‘R Art event.
Marketing and Membership Coordinator Elizabeth Meuret says six local restaurants will bring in soups that attendees can try and rate.
Meuret says there will be a popcorn stand and bread stand in addition to the soup.
She says lots of local and regional artists will display and talk about their work.
"Our artists are great at explaining their process and what they go through to make their art. We'll have woodcarvers there that can show people their process and painters explaining what they do."
Meuret says there will also be a kid's zone, silent auction, raffle, and live music.
The event is set for Sunday from 11 to 3 at the Lifelong Learning Center on the Northeast Community College campus.
To buy tickets in advance at a cheaper price go to the arts center or visit NorfolkArtsCenter.Org.