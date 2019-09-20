NORFOLK - If you’re taking part in Oktoberfest activities on Saturday, make sure to also stop by the Norfolk Arts Center for the Riverpoint Arts Festival.
Program Coordinator Sara Putters says the festival features arts, crafts, food, and fun.
Putters says they’ll have a children’s festival that only costs five dollars.
"We've got the Carson's Cow Tipper clowns doing glitter tattoos, face painting, and balloon animals. We also will have our make and take slime class happening in the classroom and pumpkin decorating happening in the board room."
Putters says there will be a free community art project just outside of their building too.
She says it will take place from 11 to 2 on Saturday.
For more information go to NorfolkArtsCenter.Org.