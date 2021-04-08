NORFOLK - Numerous artists will have their art on display and judged for the Norfolk Arts Center’s 14th annual Juried Show Saturday.
Executive Director Denice Hansen says just under 30 pieces of art will be on display.
Hansen says Johntimothy Pizzuto will be the juror and he’s a Professor of Printmaking at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.
"Usually how it works is the day of we'll announce the Best of Show and a couple of runner ups. It's a really great opportunity for local artists to have a spotlight shown on them, engage with the arts, and see the work artists are doing right now."
The free event is set for Saturday from 2 to 4. There will also be light refreshments and a discussion with Johntimothy and selected artists.
If you can't make it to the event but still want to see the pieces of art, they'll be on display through May 27th.