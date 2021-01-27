NORFOLK - The Norfolk Arts Center has hosted its annual fundraiser Soup ‘R Art for 12 years now, but this year it will take place virtually and is called Sweet ‘R Art.
Program Coordinator Sara Putters says they’ll have a silent auction with items from various local businesses and even a trip to Montana.
Putters says you’ll still be able to view and purchase art from local and regional artists virtually.
"Each artist has their own page on the virtual platform and you can bid on their specific pieces of art. There's tons of different mediums to enjoy. One thing the Norfolk Arts Center is so passionate about is supporting artists along their journey and we didn't want to eliminate that piece of the event."
Putters says you'll be able to view and purchase art on the Norfolk Arts Center website for the remainder of 2021.
She says there will also be a virtual bake-off between the Arts Center board and staff that you can follow along with on Facebook and Instagram.
The Sweet ‘R Art page at NorfolkArtsCenter.Org will be live Friday through Sunday.