NORFOLK - From a potential new COVID-19 vaccine to higher electric bills next month, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 27, 2021.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A former top federal and county prosecutor in Nebraska has joined the state attorney general’s office.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Advocates for low-income residents have asked a judge to strike down Nebraska’s two-tiered Medicaid expansion system that imposes extra requirements to qualify for dental, vision, and over-the-counter drug coverage.
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A federal jury has convicted two Lincoln men of murder and other counts in the 2018 fatal shooting of a woman in the presence of her children during a home-invasion robbery.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials expect to release a plan in the next two weeks for vaccinating residents with underlying health conditions after they were removed from the high-priority group of senior citizens that are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine right now.
McCOOK, Neb. (AP) — State prisons officials say a caseworker has been arrested on suspicion of having unauthorized contact with an inmate at the Nebraska Work Ethic Camp in McCook.
NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has been placed on probation after a racial slur was said by someone from its student section toward the Omaha Northwest girls basketball team during a game February 12.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraskans who qualify for Medicaid under the expansion measure approved by voters in 2018 won’t be getting vision, dental or over-the-counter medication benefits anytime soon.
WEST BEND, WI - Dairy markets appear to have stabilized after the uncertainty of 2020.