NORFOLK - From a potential new COVID-19 vaccine to higher electric bills next month, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday February 27, 2021.

Nebraska vaccine plan to prioritize certain ailments

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials expect to release a plan in the next two weeks for vaccinating residents with underlying health conditions after they were removed from the high-priority group of senior citizens that are eligible for a coronavirus vaccine right now.

NPS on probation after investigation

NORFOLK - Norfolk Public Schools has been placed on probation after a racial slur was said by someone from its student section toward the Omaha Northwest girls basketball team during a game February 12.