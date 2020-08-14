News Talk WJAG

NORFOLK - From Nebraska schools gearing up for classes to begin to the Passport Program, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 15, 2020.

Health alert issued again for Willow Creek

PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska once again because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.