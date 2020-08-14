NORFOLK - From Nebraska schools gearing up for classes to begin to the Passport Program, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 15, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From Nebraska schools gearing up for classes to begin to the Passport Program, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 15, 2020.
Click the 'play' button to listen.
NORFOLK - From Nebraska schools gearing up for classes to begin to the Passport Program, here are some of the stories we covered for the week ending Saturday August 15, 2020.
PLAINVIEW, Neb. (AP) — The superintendent of Plainview Public Schools has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the district to delay the start of school.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Some of Nebraska's jails and prisons continue to struggle to control the spread of the coronavirus within their walls.
KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Police say a pedestrian was killed this week in a hit-and-run crash south of Kearney in south-central Nebraska.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The city of Omaha has agreed to pay more than a half-million dollars to the mother of a mentally ill man who died in a confrontation with police in 2017.
PIERCE - State health officials have issued a health alert for Willow Creek Reservoir in northeastern Nebraska once again because of high levels of a toxin produced by blue-green algae.
NORFOLK - Two homeless people were arrested after attempting to sell drugs at a Norfolk park early Friday morning.
NORFOLK - Students will begin classes either online or in person at Northeast Community College on Monday.